The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson will take on the Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Athletics have +140 odds to win. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -165 +140 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won five of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (55.6%).

Detroit has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Detroit has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 83 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-35-2).

The Tigers have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-21 19-25 13-24 24-22 30-34 7-12

