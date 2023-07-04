Tuesday's game between the Detroit Tigers (37-46) and the Oakland Athletics (23-63) at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Tigers squad securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on July 4.

The Tigers will give the ball to Tarik Skubal and the Athletics will counter with JP Sears (1-6, 4.43 ERA).

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Tigers have won five out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

Detroit has played as favorites of -175 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 327 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule