Tigers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's game between the Detroit Tigers (37-46) and the Oakland Athletics (23-63) at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Tigers squad securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on July 4.
The Tigers will give the ball to Tarik Skubal and the Athletics will counter with JP Sears (1-6, 4.43 ERA).
Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 6, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Athletics Player Props
|Tigers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Tigers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Tigers have won five out of the nine games in which they've been favored.
- Detroit has played as favorites of -175 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 327 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|@ Rangers
|L 10-2
|Joey Wentz vs Dane Dunning
|June 29
|@ Rangers
|W 8-5
|Reese Olson vs Cody Bradford
|June 30
|@ Rockies
|L 8-5
|Michael Lorenzen vs Austin Gomber
|July 1
|@ Rockies
|W 4-2
|Brendan White vs Peter Lambert
|July 2
|@ Rockies
|W 14-9
|Matt Manning vs Connor Seabold
|July 4
|Athletics
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs JP Sears
|July 5
|Athletics
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hogan Harris
|July 6
|Athletics
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Medina
|July 7
|Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs Kevin Gausman
|July 8
|Blue Jays
|-
|Matt Manning vs Kevin Gausman
|July 9
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Bassitt
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.