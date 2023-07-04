On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 70 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .404.

Torkelson is batting .389 with four homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (48 of 81), with at least two hits 19 times (23.5%).

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (13.6%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (35.8%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (11.1%).

He has scored in 33 of 81 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 43 .217 AVG .237 .321 OBP .305 .341 SLG .456 11 XBH 19 3 HR 9 14 RBI 28 38/19 K/BB 43/17 1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings