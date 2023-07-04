Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Eric Haase (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Athletics Player Props
|Tigers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Athletics
|Tigers vs Athletics Odds
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .217 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has had a hit in 31 of 63 games this season (49.2%), including multiple hits nine times (14.3%).
- In three games this year, he has homered (4.8%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Haase has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (19.0%), with two or more RBI in five of them (7.9%).
- In 16 games this year (25.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|34
|.269
|AVG
|.173
|.310
|OBP
|.229
|.409
|SLG
|.218
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|5
|26/6
|K/BB
|30/8
|1
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.07).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.5 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the lefty threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.43), 12th in WHIP (1.076), and 31st in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.