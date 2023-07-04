Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Andy Ibanez (.475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Rockies.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .237 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.
- Ibanez is batting .273 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 28 of 53 games this season (52.8%) Ibanez has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.0%).
- He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (24.5%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (5.7%).
- He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.244
|AVG
|.230
|.261
|OBP
|.280
|.419
|SLG
|.425
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|20/2
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.07).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.43), 12th in WHIP (1.076), and 31st in K/9 (8.8).
