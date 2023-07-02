After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Tyler Nevin and the Detroit Tigers face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Connor Seabold) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

  • Nevin is hitting .136 with a home run and four walks.
  • Nevin has had a base hit in five of 19 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Nevin has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
.235 AVG .074
.316 OBP .161
.412 SLG .074
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 2
4/2 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.71).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.98, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
