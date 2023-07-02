The Colorado Rockies (33-52) will look to Ryan McMahon when they host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (36-46) at Coors Field on Sunday, July 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Tigers have -110 odds to win. A 12-run over/under has been listed for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Connor Seabold - COL (1-4, 5.98 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (1-1, 4.15 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have been favorites in nine games this season and won three (33.3%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Rockies have a 3-7 record (winning just 30% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Colorado, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

In the last 10 games, the Rockies were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 matchups, Colorado and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 28, or 40%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 28 of 70 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Kerry Carpenter 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+105) Miguel Cabrera 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150) Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+120) Javier Báez 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+115)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

