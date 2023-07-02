Sunday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (33-52) and the Detroit Tigers (36-46) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies securing the victory. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on July 2.

The Rockies will give the ball to Connor Seabold (1-4, 5.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Matt Manning (1-1, 4.15 ERA).

Tigers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Tigers have won in 28, or 40%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Detroit has won 28 of 70 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (313 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule