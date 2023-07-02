Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 68 hits, which is best among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .224 with 28 extra-base hits.
- Torkelson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with three homers during his last outings.
- In 58.8% of his 80 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has driven home a run in 28 games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 32 of 80 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.217
|AVG
|.229
|.321
|OBP
|.291
|.341
|SLG
|.428
|11
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|26
|38/19
|K/BB
|43/15
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.71).
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Seabold (1-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.98 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.