The injury report for the Chicago Sky (7-9) ahead of their game against the Indiana Fever (5-10) currently has three players on it. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 2 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Sky are coming off of an 86-78 victory against the Sparks in their last game on Friday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Sky vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ

ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sky Player Leaders

Alanna Smith paces the Sky in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 2.1 assists. She also puts up 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (fifth in the league).

Courtney Williams is the Sky's top assist person (5.9 per game), and she delivers 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her fifth in the league.

Marina Mabrey gets the Sky 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. She also averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kahleah Copper is averaging team highs in points (16.5 per game) and assists (1.9). And she is delivering 5.3 rebounds, making 43.0% of her shots from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 1.5 treys per game.

Elizabeth Williams is posting 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 52.5% of her shots from the floor (seventh in league).

Sky vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Fever -2.5 161.5

