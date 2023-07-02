The Chicago Sky (6-9) hope to end a four-game road losing skid at the Indiana Fever (5-10) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Sky vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ

Sky vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 90 Fever 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-12.5) Computer Predicted Total: 166.6

Sky vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Chicago is 7-7-0 this year.

This season, six of Chicago's 14 games have hit the over.

Sky Performance Insights

The Sky are the second-worst team in the league in points scored (77.5 per game) and fifth in points conceded (81.1).

At 34.3 rebounds per game and 34.5 rebounds allowed, Chicago is ninth and fifth in the WNBA, respectively.

In 2023, the Sky are third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.1 per game) and eighth in turnovers forced (13).

The Sky make 7.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.1% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and fourth, respectively, in the WNBA.

The Sky are the second-best squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (6.2 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage defensively (32.3%).

In 2023, Chicago has attempted 70.0% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 30.0% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.4% of Chicago's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.6% have been 3-pointers.

