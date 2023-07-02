The Chicago Sky (7-9) travel to face the Indiana Fever (5-10) after losing four road games in a row. The matchup tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Fever matchup.

Sky vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sky vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fever Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Fever (-2.5) 161.5 -145 +125
BetMGM Fever (-2.5) 161.5 -155 +125
PointsBet Fever (-2.5) 161.5 -150 +115
Tipico Fever (-2.5) 161.5 -150 +120

Sky vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Fever are 10-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sky have won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.
  • Indiana has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • Chicago has an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.
  • In the Fever's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
  • A total of seven Sky games this season have gone over the point total.

