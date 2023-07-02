Miguel Cabrera and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies and Connor Seabold on July 2 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .238 with nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks.

In 57.4% of his games this season (27 of 47), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in only one game this season.

In 10 games this season (21.3%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this season (21.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .250 AVG .228 .337 OBP .303 .361 SLG .278 6 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 5 20/10 K/BB 14/9 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings