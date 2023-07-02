Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Cabrera and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies and Connor Seabold on July 2 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .238 with nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks.
- In 57.4% of his games this season (27 of 47), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In 10 games this season (21.3%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (21.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.250
|AVG
|.228
|.337
|OBP
|.303
|.361
|SLG
|.278
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|5
|20/10
|K/BB
|14/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.71 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Seabold (1-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.98 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
