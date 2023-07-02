After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Connor Seabold) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .272 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Vierling has gotten a hit in 36 of 61 games this year (59.0%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (23.0%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (9.8%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has had an RBI in 13 games this year (21.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 33 .211 AVG .317 .304 OBP .359 .333 SLG .480 7 XBH 9 2 HR 5 10 RBI 12 15/11 K/BB 30/7 2 SB 2

