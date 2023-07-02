Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kerry Carpenter, with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, July 2 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Discover More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .259 with eight doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 41 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 41), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.0% of his games this season, Carpenter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 41 games (34.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.364
|AVG
|.159
|.408
|OBP
|.224
|.576
|SLG
|.377
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|9
|15/5
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.71 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Seabold (1-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.98, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.
