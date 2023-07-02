Kerry Carpenter, with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, July 2 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .259 with eight doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 41 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 41), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.0% of his games this season, Carpenter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 41 games (34.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .364 AVG .159 .408 OBP .224 .576 SLG .377 8 XBH 7 3 HR 4 7 RBI 9 15/5 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings