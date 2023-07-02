Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on July 2 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .238 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.

Ibanez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .238 with one homer.

Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (11.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has driven home a run in 13 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 18 games this season (34.6%), including three multi-run games (5.8%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .244 AVG .232 .261 OBP .284 .419 SLG .427 8 XBH 10 3 HR 3 7 RBI 10 20/2 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings