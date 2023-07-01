Zac Blair will take to the course at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 29 - July 2, looking to conquer the par-72, 7,370-yard course with $8,800,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Blair at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Zac Blair Insights

Blair has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Blair has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Blair has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Blair has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 28 -7 275 0 7 1 2 $2.2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Detroit Golf Club will play at 7,370 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,024.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

The courses that Blair has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,234 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Blair's Last Time Out

Blair was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 83rd percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the Travelers Championship, averaging 3.77 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Blair shot better than 76% of the field (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Blair carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Blair carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.7).

Blair's 15 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

In that most recent tournament, Blair's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Blair ended the Travelers Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Blair finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Blair Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

