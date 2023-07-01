The field at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will feature Vincent Whaley. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $8,800,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,370-yard course from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a bet on Whaley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Vincent Whaley Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Whaley has shot better than par six times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Whaley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Whaley has had an average finish of 71st.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Whaley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 71st.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 44 -8 279 0 7 1 1 $358,076

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Whaley's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 38th.

Whaley has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

Whaley finished 17th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards, 346 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

Whaley will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,305 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -9. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Whaley's Last Time Out

Whaley finished in the 12th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 57th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Whaley shot better than just 22% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Whaley failed to record a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Whaley had two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

Whaley recorded fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

In that most recent outing, Whaley's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Whaley ended the RBC Canadian Open recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Whaley carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Whaley Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.