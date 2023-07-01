Could the Detroit Red Wings' Ville Husso be awarded the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +10000.

Ville Husso's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +10000 (27th in NHL)

Ville Husso 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 18
Goaltending Record -- 9-5-2
Shots Against 17.71 549
Goals Against 3.53 59
Saves 15.81 490
Save % -- 0.893

Ville Husso's Next Game

