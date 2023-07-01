Tyson Alexander will be among those at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to bet on Alexander at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Tyson Alexander Insights

Alexander has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Alexander has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Alexander has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 47 -4 279 0 9 1 1 $1.1M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 99 yards longer than the average course Alexander has played in the past year (7,271 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Alexander's Last Time Out

Alexander was in the first percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.21-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was below average, putting him in the third percentile of the field.

Alexander was better than just 5% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Alexander did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the field averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Alexander recorded four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Alexander's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

In that most recent competition, Alexander had a bogey or worse on seven of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Alexander ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, less than the tournament average, 2.9.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Alexander recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Alexander Odds to Win: +75000

