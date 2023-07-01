Trevor Werbylo will compete at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club, taking place from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to bet on Werbylo at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Trevor Werbylo Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Werbylo has finished better than par on six occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Werbylo has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Werbylo has had an average finish of 50th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Werbylo has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 50 -3 283 0 11 0 0 $265,469

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 346 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Werbylo will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Werbylo's Last Time Out

Werbylo shot below average on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes to finish in the 12th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which placed him in the 12th percentile of the field.

Werbylo was better than 44% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Werbylo did not have a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the field averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Werbylo recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

Werbylo's five birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average (6.3).

In that last outing, Werbylo's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Werbylo ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, less than the field average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Werbylo had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

