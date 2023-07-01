From June 29 - July 2, Trevor Cone will take to the course at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan to play in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. It's a par-72 that spans 7,370 yards, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Cone at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Trevor Cone Insights

Cone has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 16 rounds, Cone has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Cone's average finish has been 54th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Cone has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 59 -1 284 0 8 0 0 $196,295

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Detroit Golf Club will play at 7,370 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,024.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

The average course Cone has played i the last year (7,301 yards) is 69 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Cone's Last Time Out

Cone finished in the 12th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the RBC Canadian Open, which placed him in the 62nd percentile of the field.

Cone shot better than just 22% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Cone carded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Cone carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Cone's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average of 6.3.

At that most recent competition, Cone posted a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Cone ended the RBC Canadian Open recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Cone recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Cone Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.