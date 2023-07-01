Tracy Walker is set to hit the gridiron on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Lions collide with the Seattle Seahawks in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Tracy Walker Injury Status

Walker is currently not on the injured list.

Tracy Walker 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 18 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Tracy Walker 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Eagles 1.0 1.0 11 0 1 Week 2 Commanders 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

