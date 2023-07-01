The Colorado Rockies (33-51) will look to Ezequiel Tovar, on a 13-game hitting streak, versus the Detroit Tigers (35-46) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Coors Field.

Matthew Boyd (5-5) will take the mound for the Tigers. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Rockies.

Tigers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - COL vs Boyd - DET (5-5, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.70 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty tossed two-thirds of an inning, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

During 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.70 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.

Boyd has collected two quality starts this season.

Boyd heads into this game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

