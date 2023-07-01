Ezequiel Tovar and Andy Ibanez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers hit the field at Coors Field on Saturday, at 9:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 74 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .362 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 309 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

The Tigers rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.277 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Boyd (5-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in two-thirds of an inning pitched against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

He has earned a quality start two times in 15 starts this season.

In 15 starts this season, Boyd has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/26/2023 Rangers W 7-2 Away Matthew Boyd Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Rangers L 8-3 Away Matt Manning Martín Pérez 6/28/2023 Rangers L 10-2 Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/29/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Reese Olson Cody Bradford 6/30/2023 Rockies L 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Austin Gomber 7/1/2023 Rockies - Away Matthew Boyd - 7/2/2023 Rockies - Away Matt Manning Connor Seabold 7/4/2023 Athletics - Home Joey Wentz JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics - Home Reese Olson Hogan Harris 7/6/2023 Athletics - Home Michael Lorenzen Luis Medina 7/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Yusei Kikuchi

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.