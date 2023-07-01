Saturday's game between the Colorado Rockies (33-51) and the Detroit Tigers (35-46) at Coors Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rockies coming out on top. Game time is at 9:10 PM ET on July 1.

The Tigers will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd (5-5, 1.35), while the Rockies' starter for this game has yet to be determined.

Tigers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Tigers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been victorious in 27, or 39.1%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 27-42 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (309 total runs).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Tigers Schedule