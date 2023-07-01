Shayne Gostisbehere 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Might the Detroit Red Wings' Shayne Gostisbehere be awarded the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +6600.
Shayne Gostisbehere's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +6600 (13th in NHL)
Shayne Gostisbehere 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|31
|Time on Ice
|18:52
|604:14
|Goals
|0.2
|5
|Assists
|0.6
|18
|Points
|0.7
|23
|Hits
|0.2
|7
|Takeaways
|0.3
|8
|Giveaways
|0.4
|13
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|6
Shayne Gostisbehere's Next Game
- Matchup: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+
