Shane Zylstra's 2023 campaign starts on September 17 with a Week 1 game that pits the Detroit Lions against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Shane Zylstra Injury Status

Zylstra is currently listed as active.

Shane Zylstra 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 15 TAR, 11 REC, 60 YDS, 4 TD

Shane Zylstra 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 Packers 1 1 1 1 Week 10 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Jaguars 1 1 4 0 Week 14 Vikings 2 2 18 0 Week 15 @Jets 1 1 4 0 Week 16 @Panthers 6 5 26 3 Week 17 Bears 2 1 7 0 Week 18 @Packers 1 0 0 0

