Ryan Moore heads into the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club, with action from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a bet on Moore at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ryan Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Moore has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Moore has had an average finish of 29th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Moore has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 30 -10 275 0 8 0 1 $589,720

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Moore did not make the cut in either of his last two trips to this event.

Moore missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Detroit Golf Club measures 7,370 yards for this tournament, 346 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,024).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

The average course Moore has played i the last year (7,275 yards) is 95 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore was in the 64th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was poor, putting him in the fifth percentile of the field.

Moore was better than only 12% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Moore recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Moore did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

Moore's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

At that last tournament, Moore had a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Moore ended the Travelers Championship without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Moore finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Moore Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.