Tyler Glasnow gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third-best in MLB action with 128 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .463 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Rays' .265 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (479 total runs).

The Rays are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).

The Rays have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.201).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 93 home runs.

Seattle ranks 25th in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 18th in the majors with 357 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

Seattle has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

Seattle has the 12th-ranked ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined 1.215 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Glasnow (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Glasnow has one quality start under his belt this season.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this year heading into this game.

So far he has given up one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to George Kirby (6-7) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Kirby has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Royals W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch 6/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Taj Bradley Zac Gallen 6/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Zach Eflin Zach Davies 6/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Away Zack Littell Brandon Pfaadt 6/30/2023 Mariners W 15-4 Away Shane McClanahan Bryce Miller 7/1/2023 Mariners - Away Tyler Glasnow George Kirby 7/2/2023 Mariners - Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo 7/4/2023 Phillies - Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola 7/5/2023 Phillies - Home Yonny Chirinos Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies - Home Shane McClanahan Cristopher Sanchez 7/7/2023 Braves - Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away George Kirby Kyle Bradish 6/26/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals L 7-4 Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays L 15-4 Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays - Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays - Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants - Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants - Away Logan Gilbert - 7/5/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Miller Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros - Away George Kirby Hunter Brown

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.