Held from June 29 - July 2, Nick Watney is set to compete in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

Looking to place a bet on Watney at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Nick Watney Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Watney has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Watney has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Watney has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 49 -4 282 0 6 0 0 $246,032

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Watney has had an average finish of 38th in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Watney has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Watney played this event was in 2022, and he finished 30th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards, 346 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Watney will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,290 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Watney's Last Time Out

Watney was in the 64th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.04 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

Watney was better than only 1% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Watney recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Watney did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.7).

Watney recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that most recent competition, Watney's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Watney ended the Travelers Championship without registering a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Watney recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.6).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

