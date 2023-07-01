At the end of the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nick Hardy is currently 123rd with a score of +1.

Looking to place a bet on Nick Hardy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Nick Hardy Insights

Hardy has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Hardy has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Hardy has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

Hardy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Hardy hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 41 -5 267 0 17 1 1 $1.1M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Hardy placed 123rd in his only finish.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

The most recent time Hardy played this event was in 2023, and he finished 123rd.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,030 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 340 yards longer than average.

The average course Hardy has played in the past year has been 79 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

Hardy's Last Time Out

Hardy was in the 95th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.69 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 45th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Hardy was better than 48% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Hardy recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Hardy did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Hardy had more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 7.6 on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that last tournament, Hardy's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Hardy ended the Travelers Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Hardy had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Hardy Odds to Win: +150000

All statistics in this article reflect Hardy's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

