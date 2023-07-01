In terms of odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.

Moritz Seider's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Moritz Seider 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 21:57 702:39 Goals 0.2 5 Assists 0.4 14 Points 0.6 19 Hits 1.9 61 Takeaways 0.4 13 Giveaways 0.5 15 Penalty Minutes 0.8 24

Moritz Seider's Next Game

Matchup: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+

NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+

