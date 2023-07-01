The Detroit Tigers face the Colorado Rockies Saturday, July 1. Miguel Cabrera brings a hot bat into the contest (.389 OBP over the past 10 games), with first pitch is set for 9:10 PM.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks.

Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this season (26 of 46), with multiple hits seven times (15.2%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this year (21.7%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 46 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .250 AVG .224 .337 OBP .302 .361 SLG .276 6 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 5 20/10 K/BB 13/9 0 SB 0

