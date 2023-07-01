Get all of the numbers you need to know about the Michigan State Spartans' chances of bringing home the 2023 Big Ten title or taking home a CFP title in the article below.

Michigan State Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +30000 (Bet $10 to win $3000)

+30000 (Bet $10 to win $3000) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Michigan State 2023 Schedule

Michigan State will have to overcome the 14th-hardest schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total from last year). The Spartans have seven games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including four teams that tallied nine or more wins and zero with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result Central Michigan September 1 1 - Richmond September 9 2 - Washington September 16 3 - Maryland September 23 4 - @ Iowa September 30 5 - @ Rutgers October 14 7 - Michigan October 21 8 - @ Minnesota October 28 9 - Nebraska November 4 10 - @ Ohio State November 11 11 - @ Indiana November 18 12 - Penn State November 24 13 -

