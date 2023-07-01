The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club will see Michael Gligic as part of the field in Detroit, Michigan from June 29 - July 2, up against the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Gligic at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Michael Gligic Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Gligic has finished better than par six times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Gligic has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Gligic has had an average finish of 54th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Gligic has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 36 -7 278 0 8 0 1 $417,020

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Gligic wound up 41st at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Gligic has one made cut in his past three appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Gligic played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards, 346 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Gligic has played in the past year has been 74 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Gligic's Last Time Out

Gligic was rather mediocre over the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging par to finish in the 44th percentile of the field.

His 4.21-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was poor, putting him in the 17th percentile of the field.

Gligic shot better than only 3% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Gligic carded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Gligic carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.2).

Gligic's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average (6.3).

At that most recent tournament, Gligic's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Gligic ended the RBC Canadian Open registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.2 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Gligic carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Gligic Odds to Win: +50000

