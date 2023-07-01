The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club will have Max McGreevy in the field in Detroit, Michigan from June 29 - July 2, up against the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on McGreevy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Max McGreevy Insights

McGreevy has finished under par twice and shot two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, McGreevy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

McGreevy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 34 -6 278 0 7 1 2 $621,297

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

McGreevy did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

The courses that McGreevy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,267 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

McGreevy's Last Time Out

McGreevy finished in the 19th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 32nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

McGreevy shot better than 48% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

McGreevy failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, McGreevy had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.7).

McGreevy carded fewer birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that most recent competition, McGreevy's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

McGreevy ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, McGreevy carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards McGreevy Odds to Win: +100000

