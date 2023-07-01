Matthias Schwab will hit the course at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan to compete in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 29 - July 2. It's a par-72 that spans 7,370 yards, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Schwab at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Matthias Schwab Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Schwab has shot better than par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Schwab has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Schwab finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Schwab has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 48 -4 281 0 13 0 1 $553,757

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Schwab did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 346 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 115 yards longer than the average course Schwab has played in the past year (7,255 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Schwab's Last Time Out

Schwab was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 15th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Schwab shot better than 76% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Schwab failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the field averaged two).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Schwab recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.7).

Schwab's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that most recent tournament, Schwab's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Schwab ended the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Schwab finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Schwab Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

