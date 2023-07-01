Marvin Jones Jr.'s 2023 season begins on September 17 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Detroit Lions against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Marvin Jones Jr. Injury Status

Jones is currently listed as active.

Marvin Jones Jr. 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 6 TAR, 2 REC, 8 YDS, 0 TD

Marvin Jones Jr. Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 70.90 191 63 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 65.42 226 85 2023 ADP - 715 235

Other Lions Players

Marvin Jones Jr. 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 6 2 8 0

