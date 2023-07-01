Kyle Westmoreland will compete at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 29 - July 2. The par-72 course spans 7,370 yards and the purse available is $8,800,000.00.

Looking to bet on Westmoreland at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Kyle Westmoreland Insights

Westmoreland has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Westmoreland has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Westmoreland has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 40 -3 283 0 5 0 0 $212,396

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 7,370 yards this week, 346 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Westmoreland has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,280 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Westmoreland's Last Time Out

Westmoreland shot poorly on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.33 strokes to finish in the third percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which placed him in the 12th percentile among all competitors.

Westmoreland was better than only 9% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Westmoreland did not record a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Westmoreland carded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

Westmoreland's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average (6.3).

In that last tournament, Westmoreland's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Westmoreland ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, less than the tournament average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Westmoreland had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Westmoreland Odds to Win: +50000

