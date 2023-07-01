Kyle Reifers will hit the course at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan to compete in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 29 - July 2. It's a par-72 that spans 7,370 yards, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 on the line.

Looking to wager on Reifers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kyle Reifers Insights

Reifers has finished better than par 13 times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Reifers has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Reifers' average finish has been 39th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Reifers has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 38 -10 270 0 1 0 0 $83,000

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than average.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Reifers will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,167 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -10. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Reifers' Last Time Out

Reifers was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.94 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 55th percentile among all competitors.

Reifers shot better than 41% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.55.

Reifers fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Reifers carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.7).

Reifers' 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average of 7.6.

At that last competition, Reifers posted a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Reifers ended the Travelers Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Reifers fell short compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Reifers Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.