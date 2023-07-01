Kevin Tway will compete at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club, taking place from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to bet on Tway at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kevin Tway Insights

Tway has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 14 rounds, Tway has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Tway has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Tway has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 39 -6 278 0 13 0 0 $779,790

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Tway has one top-20 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 14th.

Tway made the cut in one of his past four entries in this event.

Tway missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,024 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,370-yard length for this tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

The courses that Tway has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,274 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Tway's Last Time Out

Tway was in the 57th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 46th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

Tway shot better than 48% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.55.

Tway fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other competitors averaged two).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Tway carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.7).

Tway carded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that last tournament, Tway's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Tway finished the Travelers Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Tway finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Tway Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.