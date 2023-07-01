The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will see Kevin Roy as part of the field from June 29 - July 2 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Roy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kevin Roy Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Roy has shot under par nine times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Roy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 14 rounds.

Roy has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Roy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 42 -5 280 0 6 0 0 $210,560

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 346 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Roy has played in the past year has been 73 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Roy's Last Time Out

Roy finished in the 44th percentile on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of par.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was below average, putting him in the 24th percentile of the field.

Roy was better than 66% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Roy recorded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Roy recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.2).

Roy recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

In that last tournament, Roy's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Roy finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Roy underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Roy Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.