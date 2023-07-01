Kalif Raymond is set to take the field on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Lions match up with the Seattle Seahawks in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Kalif Raymond Injury Status

Raymond is currently listed as active.

Kalif Raymond 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 1 TAR, 1 REC, 20 YDS, 0 TD

Kalif Raymond Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 63.20 206 72 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 40.50 282 111 2023 ADP - 330 111

Kalif Raymond 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 1 1 20 0

