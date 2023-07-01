Jonathan Schoop, with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies, on July 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is batting .192 with six doubles and 12 walks.

Schoop has gotten a hit in 22 of 51 games this season (43.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 51 games this year.

Schoop has driven in a run in three games this year (5.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 12 of 51 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 27 .222 AVG .169 .323 OBP .211 .296 SLG .197 4 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 4 11/8 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

