Jason Cabinda's 2023 campaign starts on September 17 with a Week 1 game that pits the Detroit Lions against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Jason Cabinda Injury Status
Cabinda is currently not listed as injured.
Jason Cabinda 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|1 CAR, 4 YDS (4.0 YPC), 0 TD
|4 TAR, 1 REC, 5 YDS, 0 TD
Jason Cabinda Fantasy Insights
Jason Cabinda 2022 Game Log
