Jared Goff is set to take the gridiron on September 7 at 8:20 PM ET, when the Detroit Lions match up with the Kansas City Chiefs in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Jared Goff Injury Status

Goff is currently not on the injured list.

Jared Goff 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 382-for-587 (65.1%), 4,438 YDS (7.6 YPA), 29 TD, 7 INT 29 CAR, 73 YDS, 0 TD

Jared Goff Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 283.32 10 10 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 261.46 18 18 2023 ADP - 129 18

Jared Goff 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Eagles 21 37 215 2 1 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 20 34 256 4 0 2 -2 0 Week 3 @Vikings 25 41 277 1 1 2 8 0 Week 4 Seahawks 26 39 378 4 1 1 1 0 Week 5 @Patriots 19 35 229 0 1 3 7 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 21 26 228 0 2 1 4 0 Week 8 Dolphins 27 37 321 1 0 1 3 0 Week 9 Packers 14 26 137 2 1 1 -1 0 Week 10 @Bears 19 26 236 1 0 4 14 0 Week 11 @Giants 17 26 165 0 0 4 -1 0 Week 12 Bills 23 37 240 2 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Jaguars 31 41 340 2 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 27 39 330 3 0 2 9 0 Week 15 @Jets 23 38 252 1 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 25 42 355 3 0 3 15 0 Week 17 Bears 21 29 255 3 0 1 2 0 Week 18 @Packers 23 34 224 0 0 2 5 0

