Jameson Williams: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Jameson Williams is currently suspended. The Detroit Lions will square off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in Week 1.
Jameson Williams Injury Status
Williams is currently not on the injured list.
Jameson Williams 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|9 TAR, 1 REC, 41 YDS, 1 TD
Jameson Williams Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|14.10
|394
|148
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|77.10
|204
|75
|2023 ADP
|-
|111
|47
Other Lions Players
Jameson Williams 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|2
|1
|41
|1
|Week 15
|@Jets
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|1
|0
|0
|0
