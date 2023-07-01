The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with James Mitchell and the Detroit Lions opening the year with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

James Mitchell Injury Status

Mitchell is currently not on the injured list.

James Mitchell 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 11 TAR, 11 REC, 113 YDS, 1 TD

James Mitchell Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 17.30 376 67 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 14.09 445 81 2023 ADP - 512 77

James Mitchell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Dolphins 1 1 14 0 Week 9 Packers 2 2 8 1 Week 10 @Bears 1 1 4 0 Week 12 Bills 1 1 22 0 Week 15 @Jets 2 2 12 0 Week 16 @Panthers 2 2 31 0 Week 17 Bears 1 1 15 0 Week 18 @Packers 1 1 7 0

