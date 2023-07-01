Held from June 29 - July 2, James Hahn is set to play in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

James Hahn Insights

Hahn has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Hahn has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Hahn has had an average finish of 52nd.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Hahn has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 44 -5 280 0 14 1 1 $766,635

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Hahn did not make the cut in any of his last three trips to this event.

Hahn missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Hahn has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,293 yards, 77 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Hahn's Last Time Out

Hahn shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of competitors.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was poor, putting him in the 11th percentile of the field.

Hahn shot better than 76% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Hahn recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Hahn carded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

Hahn's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

At that last outing, Hahn had a bogey or worse on eight of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Hahn ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on three of the four par-5s, more than the field average of 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Hahn finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

+35000

